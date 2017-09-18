09:45, 18 September 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergenov recording his 1st album
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Popular Kazakhstani singer and finalist of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer Dimash Kudaibergenov is recording his first album, Kazinform reports.
Dimash enlisted the help of a well-known Kazakhstani composer Lukpan Zholdasov.
"We work with the best composer of Kazakhstan on my first album which will be dedicated to you," Dimash captioned a photo with Zholdasov in the studio on his official Instagram account.
Hi, my dears! How are you?))) We work with the best composer of Kazakhstan on my first album which will be dedicated to you. Менің ең алғашкы альбомыма күні-түні талмай еңбек етіп көмектесіп жүрген Қазақстанның ең үздік композиторы @lukpan_zholdasov ага, Айған апа @aigan_zholdasova Фаридок, Болат, Думан @sailaubaev.d , Шаттық және жалпы @lukpan_zholdasov_studio ұжымынындағы ағаларыма көп рахмет!!! #DQ #DIMASH