ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Pune, India with the prize fund of $50,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

7th-seeded Popko defeated Indian tennis player Sanam Singh in a three set match 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.



In the second round Popko will face Indian wildcard Vishnu Vardhan.