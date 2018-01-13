EN
    13:36, 13 January 2018

    Kazakh Popko, Bublik out of Australian Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitriy Popko and Alexander Bublik both got eliminated in the second round of the 2018 Australian Open qualification, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Popko lost to Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

    As for Bublik, he was stunned by Darian King of Barbados 7-5, 6-0.

    That means that Mikhail Kukushkin will be the only male representative of Kazakhstan in the Men's Singles of the tournament. Kazakh Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva will also kick off their 2018 AO campaign on Monday.

