    15:21, 26 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Popko crashes out of ATP Challenger in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ATP Challenger in Astana - the President's Cup with the prize fund of $125,000 has officially kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Much to the disappointment of local tennis fans, 19-year-old Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko seeded 8th at the tournament lost to Russian qualifier Anton Zaitcev. The 29-year-old Zaitcev eliminated the Kazakhstani in a three-set match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

    Kazakhstani wildcard Alexey Kedryuk was also defeated in the opening round by Croatian Ante Pavic in straight sets.

    Another Kazakhstani wildcard Denis Yevseyev was stunned Yuya Kibi of Japan in the first round as well.

