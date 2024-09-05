EN
    Kazakh powerlifter wins gold at Summer Paralympic Games 2024

    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals at the now-running Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: NOC

    David Degtyarev aged 28 is the country’s first -ever athlete to bring home two Paralympic Games gold medals.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Native of Akmola region he has been competing in international competitions since 2017. He is also a champion of the Asian Games and a two-time world champion.

    Photo credit: NOC
    Photo credit: NOC

    Earlier Tursynai Kabyl completed her performance at the Paralympic Games.

