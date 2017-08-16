EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:22, 16 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Premier discusses coop with head of China's top engineering company

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has received a delegation of SANY Group Co., Ltd. headed by CEO Yi Xiaogang, according to primeminister.kz .

    During the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of cooperation in mechanical engineering, as well as the construction and development of transport and logistics centers.

    For reference: SANY Group Co., Ltd. is one of the first private engineering companies in China, founded in 1989. Its major activity is development, manufacturing, sale of construction equipment and special-purpose machinery. It is the largest machine building company in China and the fifth largest machine building company in the world rankings.

     

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Industry Foreign policy Transport China Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!