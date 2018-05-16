Kazakh Premier, DP World CEO discuss transit development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, in the lead-up to the 11th Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of cooperation and implementation of joint investment projects in modernization and development of the transport and logistics system, enhancement of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure management, and integration of the information systems used in Khorgos and Aktau.

It is commonly known that a network of efficient transcontinental transit corridors and routes through Kazakhstan has been established for the development of the transit potential of our country as a logistics hub of the New Silk Road and the growth in the transportation of fast-moving consumer goods.

The implementation of "Nurly Zhol" Government Program for Infrastructure Development started in 2015. Within the Program, the country is reconstructing roads, building railroads, modernizing airports. The dry port in the southeast of the country is successfully operating, while the western gates for the cargo flows through seaports have been formed, laying the foundation for the modern logistic system of Kazakhstan.

Dubai Ports World's cutting-edge technologies and best practices are already used in the management of special economic zones "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" and "Seaport Aktau". The practical implementation of the agreements reached in March this year during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Arab Emirates (acquisition of up to 51% of the stake in SEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" and 49% in SEZ "Seaport Aktau") will allow DP World to expand the company's presence in Kazakhstan's market.

"Nomad" unified information system was developed as part of the automation of SEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates". It ensured automation of business processes and reduced the time of inspection procedures from 24 hours to 30 minutes.

The agreement signed with Dubai Trade entails Nomad integration with the Port Community System that unites international participants in the supply chain and is available in 77 terminals on 6 continents of the world (ports, terminals, customers, shipping and transport companies).

It is to be recalled that DP World is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan for many joint investment projects including SEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" and SEZ "Seaport Aktau.

The success of the company is largely attributed to the work done by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. For 30 years, he has achieved international expansion of DP World, including the acquisition of P&O Group worth $6.85 billion. As a result, the company became the top global seaport operator.