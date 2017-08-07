Kazakh Premier League’s best football player dubbed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FC Astana's forward from Ghana, Patrick Twumasi, has become the best player in the Kazakhstan Premier League in the month of July, according to Sports.kz.

All the head coaches of the competing teams and 12 players, i.e. one from each team of the KPL 2017, shared their opinions about the most brilliant footballers playing in the fields of Kazakhstan in July. All the respondents named the three best, in their opinion, players from among the championship participants. The respondents gave 3, 2, and 1 point for the first, second, and third place respectively.

As a result of the poll for July, the winner was a footballer of FC Astana, Patrick Twumasi. He earned 51 of 72 possible points. This is absolutely the best result in the continuing season. It can be assumed that the respondents were mainly impressed by his bright play in the European cup matches. However, this month Patrick was good enough in the matches of the national championship as well.

As to the second place, it was taken by the Ghanaian's team-mate, the winner of the previous two months, Junior Kabananga from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The forward gained 22 points, scoring in July only two goals in official matches - one in the championship and another one finding Legia's net in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Nevertheless, it was the matches against the strongest team in Poland that predetermined the second place for Kabananga.

Three Kazakh players - Tanat Nusserbayev (FC Ordabasy), Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (FC Kairat), and Dmitri Shomko (FC Astana) obtained 6 points each. All of them turned out to be the outstanding players in their teams in July. Thus, they gained high positions as supposed by the Kazakhstan Premier League head coaches and players.