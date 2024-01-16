Kazakh Premier Smailov urges to promote domestic online shops

Prime minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan urged to develop online shopping, stressing the need to ensure smooth functioning of payment systems, transport and logistics infrastructure and delivery services, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Speaking at the government session today, the Kazakhstani premier noted that global e-commerce is to represent 25% of total retail sales by 2025.

In Kazakhstan, the volume of e-commerce hit 2.2 trillion tenge and made 13% of total retail sales in 2023. Our (e-commerce) market is mostly dominated by foreign online platforms, said Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister pointed to the need to ensure smooth functioning of payment systems, transport and logistics infrastructure and delivery service to develop domestic online shops.

Consumer protection development and greater digital literacy of both the population and businesses were also pointed out.