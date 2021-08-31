EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:34, 31 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President accepts resignation of Defense Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform cites the Press Secretary of the Kazakh Head of State Berik Uali.

    Uali took to his Facebook account to inform that the Kazakh President has accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev after his official report.

    Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!