Nauryz holiday symbolizes rebirth of nature and life, says Kazakh President at Ulttyq Qurultay

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), during which extended his congratulations of the Korisu kuni holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

First, I’d like to congratulate everyone on the Korisu kuni holiday. On this very day, relative and close people gather after a long winter. It is believed that the celebration of Korisu kuni is more common in western regions of the country. However, it should not be overlooked that it is an old tradition, which dates back centuries. Therefore, it will be right if we begin celebrating Nauryz with Korisu kuni as a country, said the Kazakh President.

This year, Nauryz celebrations coincide with the first days of the holy month of Ramadan. The meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay also takes place on the eve of Nauryz holiday.

The Nauryz holiday symbolizes the rebirth of nature and life. While the meeting of Qurultay facilitates development and enhancement of progressive public values. So, renewal and modernization always pave the way for better, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State also pointed out that annual meetings of Ulttyq Qurultay members have become a good tradition.

The first meeting took place in the cradle of our nation – Ulytau; last year we gathered in sacred Turkestan. Today, we gather in another historically significant region – Atyrau region. There is a reason for holding the Ulttyq Qurultay on the banks of the Zhaiyk River. There is a place nearby where there was Saraishyk town once. We know from history that it was a key administrative and trade center of the Golden Horde and Kazakh Khanate, added the President.