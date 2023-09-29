Kazakh President addresses Berlin Global Dialogue Forum

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the inaugural Berlin Global Dialogue forum. During the "Dialogue of Leaders” session, the Head of State outlined his vision of Kazakhstan's role in global economic processes, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his remarks, the President noted that convening this forum was timely.

After decades of globalization and integration, we now face a situation in which conflicts, geopolitical tensions, disrupted markets are deeply eroding global political and economic stability, – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

He suggested that the world needs new universal values to solve global economic problems. Otherwise, humanity faces an unprecedented fragmentation of global trade, which could lead to a 7% drop in global GDP.

A major part of the President's speech focused on the role of Kazakhstan in helping to stabilize international economic ties.

With the second largest proven oil reserves in Eurasia, Kazakhstan is a major energy supplier to the global markets. Given that 70% of our oil exports go to the European Union, we stand ready to enhance our export capacities and contribute to mitigating the global energy crisis, – the Head of State said.

Tokayev informed the participants about new prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s national economy.

Last year, Kazakhstan’s exports increased by almost 40 percent. While a significant portion of our GDP still comes from the energy sector, our drive towards diversification is accelerating. Witnessing growth in diverse sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, processed metals, and mechanical engineering, Kazakhstan continues to attract significant foreign investment due to our growing reputation as an exceptional environment to do business in, – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

The President encouraged the forum participants to explore untapped avenues for economic partnership with Kazakhstan. In particular, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the "Middle Corridor,” offers new possibilities for trade and investment in the region by halving the transit times for goods transported via existing maritime routes.

It was also noted that Kazakhstan is the first country in the region that ratified the Paris Agreement and adopted the Carbon Neutrality Strategy by 2060. Several important international projects are being implemented in this area.

«Svevind», a German-Swedish company, is channelling a $50 billion dollar investment in its operations in Kazakhstan, targeting the production of 2 million tons of «green» hydrogen per year. Furthermore, a plethora of investment opportunities exist for businesses aspiring to process raw materials and ores locally, primed for export to the European Union. We are confident that the availability of affordable energy resources, committed state support and competitive labor costs make this an attractive proposition, – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asserted.

The President voiced his belief that Kazakhstan has emerged as a truly global and reliable trade and economic partner.

In conclusion, Tokayev emphasized the importance of joint responsibility to accelerate a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

In June of this year, upon my initiative, we launched the first Astana International Forum – a unique and inclusive platform established to advance global cooperation and dialogue in this time of geopolitical polarization. It is my sincere hope that the Berlin Global Dialogue and the Astana International Forum, standing as valuable spaces for international dialogue in Europe and Eurasia, can reinforce their respective efforts in addressing our global concerns, – concluded Tokayev.

After his speech, the Kazakh leader addressed questions from the forum participants.

The forum was also attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, and other senior politicians, heads of international companies and financial institutions.