EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:34, 24 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President addresses BRICS Summit

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the BRICS Summit highlighted the growing role of the SCO, an organization uniting the economies of rapidly developing nations.
    Tags:
    SCO Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!