Kazakh President addresses CIS MPs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the anniversary sitting of the Council of the CIS IPA held today in Almatt, Kazinform reports.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev read out the President’s address.

The Head of State reminded that the historical agreement on establishing the IPA was signed in Almaty 30 years ago. Over the past years this unique institution started playing a special role in the system of multilateral cooperation intra-CIS.

The President stressed that the Assembly makes great contribution to the improvement of national legislations, development of democracy and civil society.

Active participation of the parliamentarians in improving election processes in the CIS, ensuring election rights of the citizens deserves credit. He also noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue contributes to expanding cooperation in economic, social and humanitarian spheres and makes a great contribution to the development of the legal foundation for fighting against modern challenges and security threats.