Kazakh President addresses Healthcare Workers Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, touring Aktobe region, has visited the local medical centre. The President got familiarized with the experience in creating the medical cluster and prospects for applying cluster approach in the regional healthcare as in the case of Aktobe region, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing the participants of the international research-to-practice conference "Public Health Protection: politics, education, science, primary healthcare" the President said that public health is the true wealth of the state.



"The Aktobe medical centre, built at the instruction of the Leader of the Nation, makes its great contribution to the development of the country's medicine. It provides high-quality neurosurgery, pediatric cardiology and organ transplant treatment services. All the regions should strive to achieve such a level. We have the necessary potential," the Head of State said.



The President noted positive dynamics of medical and demographic situation in the country. For the years of independence the country's population increased by 2 million people, life expectancy grew by 6 years. 219 new hospitals, 1,200 modern clinics and outpatient centres were built. The country's clinics perform the most complicated surgeries.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also focused on measures for further modernization of the healthcare infrastructure, updating the quality of medical services and drugs, raising their availability, boosting the country's medical science and healthcare digitalization.







The President also stressed that about KZT 120 billion will be allocated for the construction of 10 health facilities in seven regions in 2019-2021.



In the conclusion, the Head of State wished those gathered success and fruitful discussions.