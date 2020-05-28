EN
    21:16, 28 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President addresses High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, Kazinform reports.

    «Upon the invitation of UNSG @AntonioGuterres represented the Group of Landlocked countries at the «High-Level event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond». I also spoke about the contribution of Kazakhstan to the global fight against the pandemic,» President Tokayev tweeted.


