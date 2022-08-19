Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Tashkent held the 17th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The meeting was attended by Kazakh President Aide – Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed a wider range of issues regarding the situation of security and stability provision in the SCO space.

The sides exchanged views on the main aspects of further development of cooperation in areas such as the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and ensuring global informational security.

The rapid resolution of the Afghan situation was noted as one of the key factors to maintain peace and security in the SCO region. The sides called for the country’s development as an independence, unified, democratic, and peaceful state free of terrorism, war, and drugs.

Nurdauletov informed his colleagues about the position Kazakhstan holds on the main focuses of the SCO’s work, expressed a number of proposals on its further harmonic development taking into account the interests of the country.

The Kazakh President Aide – Secretary of the Security Council highlighted the particular relevance of joint support for the UN-supported initiative to create a UN Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Following the meeting, the relevant protocol was signed. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils in India.









Photo: akorda.kz















