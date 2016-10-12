Kazakh President amends law on reciprocal recognition of privileges for veterans of war

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on reciprocal recognition of the privileges and guarantees for participants and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War, participants of war on the territory of other states, families of the victims as of April 15, 1994", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

