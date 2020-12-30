EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:26, 30 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President amends law on state-of-the-nation address

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of implementation of certain provisions of the State-of-the-Nation Address to the People of Kazakhstan as of September 1, 2020 «Kazakhstan in a new reality: Time for action», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.


