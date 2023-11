The President expressed the country’s readiness to further continue close cooperation with the OSCE in the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership and transparency and support Helga Schmid as the OSCE's Secretary General.

In her turn, the OSCE’s Secretary General expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an invitation to take part in the forum.

During the meeting the sides focused on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE, pressing issues of the regional and global agenda.