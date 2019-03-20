Kazakh President and PM meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, the Akorda press service reports.

Mamin reported on the current socioeconomic development of the country and results of the Government's work for the past two months.

As stated there, industrial production growth made 2.7% in January-February, growth of agricultural output hit 3.6%, construction growth reached 2%.



Tokayev charged to provide realization of structural and institutional reforms under the Nation Plan, and social measures outlined in the addresses and instruction of the First President -Leader of the Nation, implementation of the key state programs from the viewpoint of efficient use of budgetary funds, to continue economic diversification and take flood control measures in some regions of Kazakhstan.



At the end of the meeting the President set certain tasks.