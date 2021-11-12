EN
    23:00, 12 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President and Prime Minister of Hungary hold talks

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban met on the sidelines of the Turkic Council, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting the sides debated development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, climate change and fight against coronavirus.

    Besides, the parties shared views on pressing issues of the regional agenda, including situation in Afghanistan.

    Following the talks Viktor Orban invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Kazakhstan next year.


