Kazakh President appoints ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman

The Head of State appointed Madiyar Menilbekov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation relieved him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.

The Head of State appointed Nazhmeddin Mukhametaliluly as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates and was relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman.

The Head of State appointed Aidarbek Tumatov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman and relieved him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Iraq, and State of Palestine concurrently.

The Head of State appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea concurrently.