Kazakh President appoints new Ambassador to Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yermukhamet Yertysbayev has received a new appointment, the press service of Akorda reports.

"In accordance with the Head of State's Decree, Yermukhamet Qabidenuly Yertysbayev has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Belarus. He has been relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia," the statement says.

Mr.Yertysbayev used to serve as a deputy to the Supreme Council, and Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan. He was the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Minister of Culture, Information and Sports.

Since 2013, he has been the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia.