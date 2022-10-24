Kazakh President approves Military Doctrine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The document was elaborated by the Defence Ministry jointly with the defense and law enforcement agencies and other concerned state bodies, the Ministry’s press service reports.

In his Address to the Nation the Head of State set tasks to reformat the Armed Forces, other troops and military units. The President stressed that strengthening the defence capability of the country, enhancing responsiveness to the threats should become the nationwide priorities.

The document reflects present-day conditions and factors influencing military threats and security. It includes new directions in military and political, military and strategic spheres, measures to introduce military planning system.

























Photo: gov.kz