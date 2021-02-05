Kazakh President, ArcelorMittal CEO have talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal told President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the results of ArcelorMittal Temirtau Company for 2020 and plans for 2021, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated issues concerning production updating, improving ecological situation, expanding product range. The Head of State noted the need to increase investments into modernization and expansion of production capacities.

The parties paid attention to the company’s plans on emission reduction, including through upgrading ecological equipment at converters, byproduct cokemaking and TPP-2. The Head of State charged to minimize occupational traumatism rates, eliminate wage inequality between international and local workers.

The meeting held online was also attended by Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov, Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek.