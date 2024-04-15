Kazakh President, Armenian PM sign several bilateral documents

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement following the talks, Akorda press service reported.

The documents signed are as follows:

1. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in migration;

2. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on citizens’ travel and order of stay;

3. The Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on international automobile communication as of November 6, 2006;

4. The Memorandum of mutual understanding between the aviation authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia;

5. The Memorandum of cooperation between the administration of Mangystau region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the administration of Armavir province of the Republic of Armenia.

6. The Memorandum of cooperation and establishment of twin city relations between Shymkent city and Vanadzor municipality;

7. The Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia for 2024-2025;

8. The Road Map on trade-economic dooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia for 2024-2025;

9. The Memorandum of cooperation in information-communication technologies between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia;

10. The Memorandum of establishment of twin-city relations between Astana and Yerevan;