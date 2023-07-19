EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:14, 19 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President arrives at Jeddah

    None
    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at Jeddah at the invitation of King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    As earlier reported, as part of the working visit the Kazakh President is expected to attend the Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit of the Heads of State.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Masjid al-Nabawi Mosque, located in the holy city of Madinah.

    In Jeddah the President will also hold bilateral talks.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!