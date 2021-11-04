Kazakh President arrives in Ekibastuz

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, for a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«During the visit the Head of State is to hold a republican meeting on the development of monocities as well as will meet with representatives of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, get familiarized with the activity of a number of industrial enterprises of the city,» Uali’s Facebook post reads.