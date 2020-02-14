Kazakh President arrives in Germany for working visit

MUNICH. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Munich, Germany, for a working visit.

The Presider is expected to attend the panel session of the Munich Security Conference and hold bilateral meetings with heads of foreign state and government, international organizations, large German companies.

40 heads of state and government, above 100 ministers of foreign affairs and defense, EC representatives and EP deputies are to take part in the conference.

The 56th Munich Security Conference will take place on February 14-16.