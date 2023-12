KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on a working trip in Kokshetau, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s press secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account.

«During his visit the President will meet with the regional activists and hold a meeting on the Akmola region’s development. The trip program also includes visits to several production facilities», the statement reads.