TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:51, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President arrives in Kostanay region

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State arrived for a working visit in Kostanay region to survey social facilities and industrial and agrarian enterprises of the region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State received the Prime Minister on September 9 who reported on the country’s socioeconomic situation, harvesting campaign and housing construction in the flood-hit regions.

    7,663 flood-affected families were provided with new housing. 479 more houses are being built. 9,171 families were paid out repair compensations.

    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan
