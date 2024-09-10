Kazakh President arrives in Kostanay region

The Head of State arrived for a working visit in Kostanay region to survey social facilities and industrial and agrarian enterprises of the region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

As earlier reported, the Head of State received the Prime Minister on September 9 who reported on the country’s socioeconomic situation, harvesting campaign and housing construction in the flood-hit regions.

7,663 flood-affected families were provided with new housing. 479 more houses are being built. 9,171 families were paid out repair compensations.