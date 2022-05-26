Kazakh President arrives in Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and other officials met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Manas 2 international airport of Bishkek.