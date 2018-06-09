Kazakh President arrives in Qingdao for 18th SCO summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has arrived today in Qingdao, China, for a working visit to participate in the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

It is planned that during the visit, the Head of State will participate in narrow and extended-format meetings within the SCO Summit, as well as a number of bilateral meetings. Moreover, the signing of joint documents is also expected.