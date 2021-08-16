Kazakh President arrives in Seoul for a state visit

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Seoul, South Korea, on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in, the President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is the first foreign leader, who arrived in South Korea, since the pandemic outbreak.

On August 17 the Head of State will meet with President Moon Jae-in to debate a wide range of issues for further strengthening of bilateral strategic partnership.

Following the talks the sides will sign bilateral documents.

The Head of State is expected to take part in the ceremony honoring the national hero of South Korea, Hong Beom-do, who spent the last 15 years of his life in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a roundtable and bilateral meetings with the country’s biggest companies, will visit the Seoul Cyber University and unveil there the Abai bust.