EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 10 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President arrives in Türkiye for a state visit

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye to pay a state visit on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform learnt from the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

    During the two-day trip the Head of State will hold talks with the President of Türkiye in the restricted and extended attendance, attend the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum and meet with the representatives of Turkey’s big business companies.



    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!