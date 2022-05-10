Kazakh President arrives in Türkiye for a state visit

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye to pay a state visit on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform learnt from the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

During the two-day trip the Head of State will hold talks with the President of Türkiye in the restricted and extended attendance, attend the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum and meet with the representatives of Turkey’s big business companies.