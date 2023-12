Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tajikistan for a working visit at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

As part of the visit the Head of State is expected to take part in the V Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the meeting of the Heads of State of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The Tajik Prime Minister greeted the Kazakh President at the Dushanbe international airport.