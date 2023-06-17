Kazakh President arrives in Turkistan for working visit

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkistan for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

As part of the visit the Head of State is to chair the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly).

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, State Councillor Yerlan Karin, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Adviser to the President and other officials are expected to attend the event.