Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan to pay a state visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.



On Sunday the plane of the Kazakh President has landed at the Karimov Tashkent international airport. Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Tashkent Mayor (khokim) Dzhakhongir Artykkhodzhayev met the President of Kazakhstan.



According to the Akorda press service, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev are expected to debate issues of bilateral cooperation aimed at further strengthening of trade and economic, social and humanitarian, transit and transport cooperation and key issues of the regional and international agenda. The sides are expected to sign a number of important documents.



Besides, the Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the solemn opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.