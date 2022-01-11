EN
    12:31, 11 January 2022

    Kazakh President assigns to build Special Operations Command

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Majilis meeting the Head of State stressed that it is essential to raise profoundly the combat effectiveness of the Army. He charged to build the Special Operations Command within the shortest possible period of time, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State also assigned to reconsider the principles of organization and border guards administration.

    Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, National Security and external intelligence bodies should work closely together for the sake of the common purpose – the utmost viable defense of our citizens, constitutional order, sovereignty under the threat of any nature and scale.

    To recap, the sitting of the Majilis started its work in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is taking part in it via videoconferencing.


