Kazakh President assigns to create public administration development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has entrusted the Presidential Administration and the Government with mapping out the Public Administration Development Concept so that to improve the efficiency of the state apparatus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We should clearly understand that the world has changed and so has done our society. The previous approaches, tools are rapidly losing effectiveness. Reforms, new solutions to old problems are needed. To improve the efficiency of the state apparatus and to reset its interaction with the society, I instruct the Presidential Administration, together with the Government, to map out the Public Administration Development Concept. This matter is of utmost importance,» the President told an enlarged meeting of the Government.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, next year it is planned to consider the draft concept at a Government meeting and, possibly, at a meeting of the National Council.