Kazakh President assigns to speed up introducing new formats of trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy PM -Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the new approaches to the development of trade policy.

Currently trade takes the lead in the country’s GDP (18.3%), business entities (551,000 people).

The approaches presented are aimed at protecting the internal market, supporting own production and opening new channels.

During the meeting debated were Kazakhstan’s activities in integration unions and creating free trade zones. Zhumangarin reported on the agreements achieved during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Iran.

The President assigned to speed up introducing new formats of trade, and stressed the need to more actively protect national economic interests in the international markets.





