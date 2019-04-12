EN
    12:26, 12 April 2019

    Kazakh President assigns to work at further reducing of crediting rates

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has charged the National Bank of Kazakhstan to work out mechanisms for further reducing of crediting rates and increasing of the amount of funding of the country's economy, the Akorda Twitter official account reads.

    "It is essential to expand small and medium-sized business access to crediting to eye economic growth and growth of household income," the President noted.

