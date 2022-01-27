EN
    17:17, 27 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President attending Central Asia-India Summit

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the 1st Central Asia-India Summit, Kazinform reports.

    The event, initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, is held via a videoconferencing.

    The leaders are expected to debate prospects for strengthening and broadening cooperation in various spheres between Central Asian nations and India.

    Following the talks, the parties are expected to adopt the Declaration of the 1st Central Asia-India Summit.


