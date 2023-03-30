Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is being debated at today’s plenary sitting of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

«96 out of 98 deputies are taking part in the plenary session. The meeting is now quorate. The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is also attending the meeting. In conformity with Item 3, Article 44 of the Kazakhstan Constitution the Head of State holds consultations with the political parties represented in the Majilis and submits the candidacy of the Prime Minister to get the Chamber’s consent. Appointment of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is the only issue on today’s agenda,» Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov told opening the sitting.

Earlier the AMANAT Party suggested the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He was born on December 18, 1972. Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, KIMEP.

Between September 2018 and February 2019 acted as the Finance Minister.

On February 25, 2019, the President decreed to appoint him as the 1st Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister. On January 18, 2022, was reappointed to the post.

Since January 2022 has been serving as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.