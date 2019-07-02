Kazakh President attends AIFC Management Council sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the AIFC Management Council sitting, Kazinform reports.

"Last year, the First President of Kazakhstan officially launched the Astana International Financial Centre. And today we welcome our guests and hold the extended meeting at the large and world-class offices built up to the highest international standarts. Since the AIFC foundation the Council convened four times to debate and approve the AIFC development strategy, its structure and other important issues," the Head of State said addressing those gathered.



As the Head of State said, the AIFC is a financial centre, centre of competence, professional growth, human capital, green economy, Islamic financing.

Since the establishment the AIFC rose 37 positions up to rank 51st in the prestigious Global Financial Centres Index.



The President also highlighted that Nur-Sultan takes the lead in Eastern Europe, Central Asia. All the conditions and infrastructure were created for successful work of the AIFC to bring proven results.



As earlier reported, the President inaugurated today the AIFC International Arbitration Centre and Court premises, got familiarized with the centre's results and development plans.