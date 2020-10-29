Kazakh President attends Atameken Congress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the VII Congress of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Addressing those gathered the President underlined that Atameken actively takes part in realization of the state entrepreneurship support policy, the Akorda press service informs.

For the past five years the share of small and medium business in the country’s economy grew from 24% to 32%. The number of those engaged in business sector increased by 21% from 2.8 mln to 3.4 mln. About 40% of those employed are working in small and medium-sized business.

The President noted that the National Chamber that unites the state and business made a great contribution to this.

The Head of State emphasized the coordinated wok of the Government and Atameken that favorably influenced the country’s business climate. Thanks to the coordinated work of the Government and business the country managed to keep control over the situation in healthcare and economy amid pandemic. A number of unprecedented anti-crisis measures for supporting small and medium business was taken, above 700,000 entities were exempted from taxes or taxation rates were reduced.

Besides, the Head of State assigned the Government and National Bank to prolong the Employment Roadmap program. Special attention was also paid to preserving economic digitalization rates.