Kazakh President attends int’l conference devoted to 20th anniversary of Constitution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Independence Palace of Astana is hosting an international scientific-practical conference themed "Constitution: unity, stability and prosperity" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The conference is being attended by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Karim Massimov, chairman and members of Parliament chambers, chairperson and members of the Constitutional Council, first heads of central state bodies, delegations of international organizations, well-known legal scholars, political scientists, experts and heads of bodies for constitutional supervision, courts, prosecutor's offices and human rights institutions of 28 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. In the first day of the conference there will be carried out a plenary session, as well as presentation of the book "Kazakhstan trend: from totalitarianism to democracy and the rule of law (view from outside)" which contains articles, reviews of foreign statesmen and public figures on the achievements in the sphere of legal development of Kazakhstan for the last 20 years. August 29 the conference will continue its work in the Eurasian National University named after Gumilyov and Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.