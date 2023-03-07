Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn event held ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Addressing the event, the Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstani women study at the top universities of the world, work in major international companies. «Women with multiple professions successfully pursue their careers in different spheres… Our female athletes successfully take part in international competitions. Many of the women have successful businesses and employ thousands of people,» said the President.

He went on to say that the share of women in SMEs had reached 42%, contributing it to the consistent state support for women’s entrepreneurship.







«Last year, over 6 thousand mothers of many children willing to do business received special grants. Many women actively engage in business in rural areas. Thousands of women are to receive grants from the state to carry out their business projects. To this end, 250 billion tenge was allocated,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that upon his instruction a new Family and Gender Policy Concept had been adopted, creating conditions for women to fully realize potential and be settled in life.

Following the event, the President awarded the winners of the Aruana contest for the Best Women’s Project. Business women implementing socially significant projects in different spheres and contributing greatly to the development of the civil society were awarded in 10 nominations.





















































