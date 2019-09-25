Kazakh President attends UN High-Level Political Forum

NEW YORK.KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the aegis of the UN GA, Kazinform reports.

As the President noted the SDGs agenda until 2030 is a roadmap for the better future to derive benefits from social, technological and economic progress on a par.

According to him Kazakhstan shares the international concern over the fact that the international community lags behind achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He stressed that it is crucial to join efforts in the coming decades to achieve the results.

As earlier reported the Head of State arrived in New York to take part in the 74th session of the UN GA.